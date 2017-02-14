Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Lucapa recovers 227-carat diamond from Angola’s Lulo diamond project

EBR Staff Writer Published 14 February 2017

Australia-based Lucapa Diamond has recovered a 227-carat diamond from Lulo diamond project in Angola.

Lucapa, along with its partners Empresa Nacional de Diamantas (Endiama) and Rosas & Petalas, has announced the discovery of a 227-carat diamond, which is a premium-quality Type IIa D-colour gem.

The 227-carat Lulo diamond is claimed to be the second largest diamond found in Angola, while the 404-carat diamond 4th February Stone was discovered during the Angolan wet season in the last year.

Lulo alluvial mining company Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo has recovered the new diamond from a new mining area called Mining Block 28.

Mining Block 28 is situated around 4km south of Mining Block 8, as well as same distance north of Mining Block 46.

Lucapa and its partners have sampled around 20% of this area, to date.

Till now, Lucapa has recovered seven diamonds over 100 carats from the Lulo diamond project.

According to Lucapa, the entire 50km length of the Caculio River within the 3000km² Lulo concession is expected to include large and valuable diamonds.

Lucapa managing director Stephen Wetherall said: “it is fitting that within a week of the anniversary of recovering Angola’s biggest diamond, the 4th February Stone, we have now recovered Angola’s second largest diamond on record, our 227-carat Lulo gem. Both were recovered during Angolan wet season.

“We are also delighted to have recovered this spectacular diamond from a new mining area  at Lulo  which is 4km  from the prolific  Mining Block 8 area.”

