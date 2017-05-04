Gem Diamonds recovers 80 carat diamond from Letšeng mine in Lesotho

Gem Diamonds has recovered a high-quality 80 carat, D colour Type II diamond from the Letšeng mine in Lesotho.

Today's announcement follows the news on 7 April of the recovery of a 114 carat diamond from Letšeng, the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world.

Commenting on this recovery CEO Clifford Elphick said: "Although this 80 carat diamond is not of the very large size for which Letseng is renowned, it is one of the highest quality diamonds recovered at the Letseng mine and is entirely undamaged making this a significant recovery."

Gem Diamonds owns 70% of the Letšeng mine in Lesotho. Since Gem Diamonds' acquisition of Letšeng in 2006, the mine has produced four of the 20 largest gem-quality white diamonds ever recorded. Gem Diamonds also owns 100% of the Ghaghoo mine in Botswana.

