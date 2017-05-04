Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Mining & Commodities
Carbon
Carbon Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Mining & Commodities | Carbon
Carbon News

Gem Diamonds recovers 80 carat diamond from Letšeng mine in Lesotho

Published 04 May 2017

Gem Diamonds has recovered a high-quality 80 carat, D colour Type II diamond from the Letšeng mine in Lesotho.

Today's announcement follows the news on 7 April of the recovery of a 114 carat diamond from Letšeng, the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world. 

Commenting on this recovery CEO Clifford Elphick said: "Although this 80 carat diamond is not of the very large size for which Letseng is renowned, it is one of the highest quality diamonds recovered at the Letseng mine and is entirely undamaged making this a significant recovery."

The Gem Diamonds Limited LEI number is 213800RC2PGGMZQG8L67.

Gem Diamonds owns 70% of the Letšeng mine in Lesotho. Since Gem Diamonds' acquisition of Letšeng in 2006, the mine has produced four of the 20 largest gem-quality white diamonds ever recorded.  Gem Diamonds also owns 100% of the Ghaghoo mine in Botswana.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Mining & Commodities> Carbon

Related Dates
2017> May

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Carbon
Carbon News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory



Carbon Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.