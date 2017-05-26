De Beers' Forevermark inscribes two millionth diamond

De Beers Group announced its Forevermark diamond brand has inscribed its two millionth diamond.

The diamond is a 3.48 carat round brilliant and bears the unique inscription of ‘2,000,000’.

The diamond was mined, cut and polished in Namibia and inscribed at the Forevermark Diamond Institute in Surat, India. It will be set in a piece of jewellery at the Forevermark Design and Innovation Centre in Milan, Italy.

The design will be worked on by the 2015 runner-up of De Beers Group’s Shining Light Awards, Louise Kriek, from South Africa, under the Forevermark design team, as part of a three-month internship at Forevermark in Milan.

The Shining Light Awards support aspiring jewellery design students across Botswana, Namibia and South Africa.

The diamond will ultimately become part of Forevermark’s exclusive red carpet collection, to be worn by celebrities at major events and award ceremonies around the world.

The diamond’s journey reflects Forevermark’s commitment to responsible sourcing, which involves tracing each diamond along its journey, ensuring strict business, environmental and social standards are met at every step.

The milestone follows the announcement in February of Forevermark being available in more than 2,000 retail outlets worldwide.

Stephen Lussier, CEO of Forevermark, said: “The two millionth inscription reflects the continued growth of the Forevermark brand, which has gone from strength-to-strength since launching nine years ago.

“This demand is being driven by consumers who want certainty that their diamonds not only possess the highest standards of beauty, but also come with the guarantee of being responsibly sourced.

“The unique inscription reflects the quality and rarity of each Forevermark diamond, as well as the stringent standards it meets as it makes its journey from mine to wearer.”

Forevermark was launched in 2008 with the promise of diamonds that are beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced. Less than one per cent of the world’s diamonds are eligible to become Forevermark.

Each Forevermark diamond is inscribed with the Forevermark icon and a unique identification number. Invisible to the naked eye, the inscription is the Forevermark promise of beauty, rarity and responsible sourcing.

Source: Company Press Release